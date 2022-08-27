Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Director Daniel G. Cohen Sells 7,903 Shares of Stock

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 7,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $61,248.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,152.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.95 million, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Perella Weinberg Partners

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

Featured Stories

