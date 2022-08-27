PERI Finance One Day Volume Reaches $501,416.00 (PERI)

PERI Finance (PERI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One PERI Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0896 or 0.00000443 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PERI Finance has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. PERI Finance has a total market cap of $764,899.80 and approximately $501,416.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001663 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00820609 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PERI Finance Coin Profile
PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,615,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,540,090 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling PERI Finance
Receive News & Updates for PERI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PERI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.