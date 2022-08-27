Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Short Interest Update

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the July 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Perpetual Energy Stock Performance

PMGYF stock remained flat at $0.89 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. Perpetual Energy has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Perpetual Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.