Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Up 2,116.7% in August

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 2,116.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Persimmon Stock Performance

Shares of PSMMY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $2.7061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Persimmon Company Profile

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,802.00.

(Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.