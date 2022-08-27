Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Up 25,800.0% in August

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a growth of 25,800.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Petro Matad Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of PRTDF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,917. Petro Matad has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

About Petro Matad

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.