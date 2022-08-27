Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $333.74

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.74 ($4.03) and traded as low as GBX 315 ($3.81). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 319 ($3.85), with a volume of 872,231 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.65) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pets at Home Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 451.67 ($5.46).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,321.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 321.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 333.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In related news, insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($3.90), for a total value of £63,831.26 ($77,128.15).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

