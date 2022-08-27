P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.77

Shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.77 and traded as high as $5.90. P&F Industries shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 1,237 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet downgraded P&F Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
P&F Industries Trading Down 3.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 million, a PE ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 0.50.
P&F Industries Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in P&F Industries stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.35% of P&F Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
P&F Industries Company Profile
P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on P&F Industries (PFIN)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.