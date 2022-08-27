PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.69 and last traded at $43.61. 1,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter.

