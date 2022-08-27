Phala Network Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $27.91 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phala Network has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Phala Network

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

Phala Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

