Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,953,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Philip Morris International worth $277,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,938,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,826. The company has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.32 and its 200-day moving average is $99.72. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

