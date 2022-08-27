Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Market Cap Hits $2.83 Million

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for $1.48 or 0.00007410 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $2.83 million and $627,360.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance.

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

