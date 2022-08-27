PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the July 31st total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
PCQ stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.04. 12,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,122. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
