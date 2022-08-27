PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the July 31st total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

PCQ stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.04. 12,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,122. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 25,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 20.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

