Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,318,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,057,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,814,000 after acquiring an additional 415,080 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $197.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $300.11.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

