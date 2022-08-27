Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 105,958 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Sunrun worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Sunrun by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 45.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Sunrun
In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,429,503.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,973 shares of company stock valued at $13,729,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Sunrun Price Performance
RUN stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 2.29.
Sunrun Company Profile
Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.
Read More
