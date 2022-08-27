Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,991 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Brookfield Renewable worth $9,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 477.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth $6,083,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 25.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $45.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -246.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

