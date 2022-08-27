Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $12.32 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 16,725.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,563 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE BABA opened at $98.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average is $101.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $182.09. The stock has a market cap of $259.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.