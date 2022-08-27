Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $13.24 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,907 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.30. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

