Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $7.40 Million Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,547 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 67.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE:CWEN opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

