Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $7.88 Million Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,757 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $11,004,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $8,579,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 151,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Avangrid by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 126,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 570.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 132,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 112,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AGR. TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Avangrid Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AGR stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

