Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $8.47 Million Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 126.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,279,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715,220 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,729 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $18,360,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 509.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,011,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,343 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 14,191.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,371,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 610.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,310,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,944.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock worth $10,136,827. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Pivotal Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

