Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $9.23 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,417 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,679 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Tapestry worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. Tapestry’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Tapestry declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

