Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 28th. This is a boost from Pinnacle Investment Management Group’s previous final dividend of $0.17.
Pinnacle Investment Management Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.25, a current ratio of 14.45 and a quick ratio of 13.98.
Pinnacle Investment Management Group Company Profile
See Also
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Investment Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Investment Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.