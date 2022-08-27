Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 28th. This is a boost from Pinnacle Investment Management Group’s previous final dividend of $0.17.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.25, a current ratio of 14.45 and a quick ratio of 13.98.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Company Profile

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.

