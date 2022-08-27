Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $257.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $143.63 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.32%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

