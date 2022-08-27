Piotr Szulczewski Sells 2,000,000 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,602,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,459,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00.

ContextLogic Price Performance

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.29. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.

Institutional Trading of ContextLogic

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $512,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ContextLogic by 70.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 501,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 207,922 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $515,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 238.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,349,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

ContextLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.