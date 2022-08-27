Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.09–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.00 million-$19.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.53 million.

Pixelworks Price Performance

PXLW stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.00. 198,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,377. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $108.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Pixelworks

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Pixelworks to $4.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $26,123.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,388,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,132,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 39,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 183,885 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth $839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

(Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.