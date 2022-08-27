Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.86

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.86 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 10.76 ($0.13). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 10.85 ($0.13), with a volume of 176,928 shares changing hands.

Plant Health Care Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £33.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Get Plant Health Care alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Plant Health Care

In other news, insider Jeffrey Tweedy acquired 50,000 shares of Plant Health Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,041.57).

Plant Health Care Company Profile

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, citrus, sugar cane, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plant Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.