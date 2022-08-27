PlatON Hits Market Capitalization of $23.64 Million (LAT)

PlatON (LAT) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One PlatON coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlatON has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlatON has a total market cap of $23.64 million and $1.49 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlatON Profile

LAT is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,881,275,724 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

PlatON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

