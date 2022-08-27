PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 733,559 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,475,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733,559 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $693,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.61. 5,584,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,720,002. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.26.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

