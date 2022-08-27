PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 9,398 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Broadcom worth $365,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 35,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.2% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 116.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 87,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $29.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $520.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,568,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $517.04 and a 200 day moving average of $558.66. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.91 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

