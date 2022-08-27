PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,028,780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 41,057 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Oracle worth $333,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,330,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 447,815 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,054,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $74.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,904,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,556. The company has a market capitalization of $198.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.17. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

