PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $429.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,058,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $429,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,146,000 after acquiring an additional 903,819 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,494,000 after acquiring an additional 637,271 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,916,000 after purchasing an additional 144,983 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,432,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116,917 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV traded down $6.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.48. The company had a trading volume of 283,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,581. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.54 and a 200-day moving average of $190.57. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $166.09 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

