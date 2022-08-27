PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $827.04 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,101,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,932 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of AbbVie worth $827,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,379. The stock has a market cap of $241.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.44.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

