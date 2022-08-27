PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,921,701 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.6% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of McDonald’s worth $722,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $20,721,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,921 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $131,601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,118 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.74.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.95. 2,357,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,737. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $189.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.47.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

