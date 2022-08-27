PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,696,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 146,814 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Cisco Systems worth $540,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.7% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 45,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 808,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,559,000 after acquiring an additional 177,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,309,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,367,469. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

