Polkadex (PDEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.91 Million

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $10.91 million and $192,297.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00007324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00830989 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Polkadex
Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.
Polkadex Coin Trading
