POLKARARE (PRARE) Price Up 3.8% This Week

POLKARARE (PRARE) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. POLKARARE has a total market capitalization of $71,275.33 and approximately $61,854.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, POLKARARE has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One POLKARARE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00826372 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
POLKARARE Coin Profile
POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare.
POLKARARE Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for POLKARARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POLKARARE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.