Polker Market Cap Reaches $867,404.07 (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, Polker has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Polker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a market capitalization of $867,404.07 and approximately $199,164.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00823558 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Polker Coin Profile
Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,737,991 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.
Buying and Selling Polker
Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.