Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €60.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PAH3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

ETR PAH3 opened at €67.18 ($68.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 26.02 and a quick ratio of 18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is €67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €75.59. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of €59.06 ($60.27) and a 52-week high of €97.66 ($99.65).

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.