Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the July 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post Holdings Partnering by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Post Holdings Partnering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in Post Holdings Partnering by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Post Holdings Partnering in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings Partnering Stock Performance

Shares of Post Holdings Partnering stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Post Holdings Partnering has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Post Holdings Partnering Company Profile

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

