Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Short Interest Update

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,300 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the July 31st total of 434,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prenetics Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Prenetics Global Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of PRE stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,720. Prenetics Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prenetics Global ( NASDAQ:PRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.04 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Prenetics Global will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prenetics Global stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 350,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.80% of Prenetics Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

Featured Stories

