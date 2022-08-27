Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Trading Down 0%

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 11.00 and last traded at 11.00. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 873 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls comprises real estate properties. The assets are located in Canada. Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls(TSX:PMZ.UN) operates independently of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust as of December 31, 2021.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (PMREF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.