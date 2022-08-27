Primecoin Trading 8.4% Higher This Week (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $238.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,966,336 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Primecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.