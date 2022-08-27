Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the July 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USMC. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,993,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,100,000 after buying an additional 35,125,695 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,509,000 after buying an additional 188,876 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,332,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,017,000 after buying an additional 494,026 shares during the period.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ USMC traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.39. 19,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,474. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.178 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

