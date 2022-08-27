Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,847 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $17,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $109.64 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.07 and a 200-day moving average of $112.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

