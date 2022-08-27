Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,249 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $26,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $131.60 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

