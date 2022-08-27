Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,758 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $22,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 319,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,949,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,718,000 after purchasing an additional 180,105 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

SDY opened at $126.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

