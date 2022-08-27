Private Advisor Group LLC Has $18.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 542.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,188 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $18,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,029,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,487,000 after purchasing an additional 278,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,387,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,199,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 968.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 92,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after buying an additional 83,612 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $235.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.16 and a 52-week high of $280.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.61.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

