Private Advisor Group LLC Has $19.83 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,419 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $19,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $160.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.42.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.