Private Advisor Group LLC Has $29.07 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $29,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,402,000 after purchasing an additional 133,861 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $379.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

