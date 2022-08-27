Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 125,088 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,088 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $16,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.73 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.